Team USA hockey stars keep America's heroes top of mind after grabbing Olympic gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA men’s hockey stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk kept America’s heroes in mind as they celebrated their gold medal triumph over Canada at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The two players spoke to KSDK-TV with an American flag draped over each of their shoulders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I feel on top of the world. Just to do it while my brother’s here. There’s so many people that we can thank. Matthew said everybody in St. Louis, all the family and friends, even every first responder, everyone that protects and serves our country. This is for them. This is for every American," Brady Tkachuk told the St. Louis station.

Matthew Tkachuk interjected, "All the military that put their life on the line for us."

He also reflected on the win over Canada and said the brothers couldn’t have done it without a ton of support.

US OLYMPIC HOCKEY STAR QUINN HUGHES CALLS AMERICA 'GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD' AFTER GAME-WINNING SHOT

"Hockey’s our game. It’s the United States of America’s game. It’s the greatest country in the world," he said. "We have the best support ever – hundreds of millions of people back home, so many people in St. Louis, everyone in St. Louis.

"We could feel the support whether they’re hockey fans or not. Everyone’s watching. Everyone better be partying right now. Everyone better be wearing the red, white and blue for as long as they can. It should be a month mandate to wear the red, white and blue of the United States and celebrate us and the other Olympian gold medalists."

It was Jack Hughes who gave Team USA the win in overtime against Canada.

The New Jersey Devils star was able to put the puck past Jordan Binnington for the win.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA," he said. "I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today."