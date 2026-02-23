Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Team USA hockey stars keep America's heroes top of mind after grabbing Olympic gold

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were ecstatic after the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980 Video

Team USA men’s hockey wins Olympic gold for first time since 1980

Fox News contributor and sportscaster Jim Gray discusses Team USA men's hockey team's overtime victory against Canada securing their first Olympic gold since 1980. Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino reports.

Team USA men’s hockey stars Matthew and Brady Tkachuk kept America’s heroes in mind as they celebrated their gold medal triumph over Canada at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The two players spoke to KSDK-TV with an American flag draped over each of their shoulders.

Brady Tkachuck and Matthew Tkachuk with the gold

United States' Matthew Tkachuk, left, and Brady Tkachuk pose for the team picture after receiving their gold medals following an overtime win against Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"I feel on top of the world. Just to do it while my brother’s here. There’s so many people that we can thank. Matthew said everybody in St. Louis, all the family and friends, even every first responder, everyone that protects and serves our country. This is for them. This is for every American," Brady Tkachuk told the St. Louis station.

Matthew Tkachuk interjected, "All the military that put their life on the line for us."

He also reflected on the win over Canada and said the brothers couldn’t have done it without a ton of support.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk hold the flag

United States' Brady Tkachuk (7) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate after the United States' win over Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US OLYMPIC HOCKEY STAR QUINN HUGHES CALLS AMERICA 'GREATEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD' AFTER GAME-WINNING SHOT

"Hockey’s our game. It’s the United States of America’s game. It’s the greatest country in the world," he said. "We have the best support ever – hundreds of millions of people back home, so many people in St. Louis, everyone in St. Louis.

"We could feel the support whether they’re hockey fans or not. Everyone’s watching. Everyone better be partying right now. Everyone better be wearing the red, white and blue for as long as they can. It should be a month mandate to wear the red, white and blue of the United States and celebrate us and the other Olympian gold medalists."

It was Jack Hughes who gave Team USA the win in overtime against Canada.

The New Jersey Devils star was able to put the puck past Jordan Binnington for the win.

Brady Tkachuk hugs Jack Hughes

United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates with United States' Brady Tkachuk (7) after scoring the game-winning goal against Canada in sudden death overtime during the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA," he said. "I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

