Michael Block's inspiring PGA Championship led Michael Jordan to reach out

Block is still trying to wrap his head around the frenzy he created at Oak Hill

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Michael Block’s life completely changed in four days at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill to the point NBA legend Michael Jordan is sending him texts. 

As one would expect, the club professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, received a boatload of texts and calls after he finished tied for 15th at the major last weekend. 

Block didn’t just make the cut. He entered Sunday in the top 10, paired with Rory McIlroy, and managed to dunk a hole-in-one in his final round that gave him an overall 1-over finish that will have him exempt for next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. 

Block is trying to respond to all who sent praise, but he admitted to ESPN it’s been difficult. 

Michael Block with fans

Michael Block of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y.  (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

"I literally scroll and scroll and scroll, and it’s never-ending. I can’t even get to the bottom of any of my feeds to even see how many or who’s seeing me. So it’s been crazy," Block said.

Within the many messages was one from Jordan, an avid golfer who was watching the tournament and noticed Block was wearing some of his Air Jordan lows on the course throughout the week. 

"I’m a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day," Block said, via ESPN. 

Jordan sent nothing but positivity to Block, saying, "what he saw is why he loves the game of golf so much."

Michael Block reacts to shot

Michael Block reacts on the third tee during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club May 21, 2023, Rochester, N.Y. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Despite playing in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in the past, Block still can’t believe what he was able to accomplish at a course so difficult that the likes of John Rahm (7-over), Dustin Johnson (9-over) and Tony Finau (15-over) struggled to post good rounds. 

"It’s always amazing to see someone who, if you go to the U.S. Amateur or the U.S. Mid-Am and you see those players how great they are, and they have a job," Max Homa, who finished 9-over in the major, said. "I spend all my days here practicing golf. That’s all I have to do, and he can still whoop me real good."

Block’s performance not only showcased his skills on a golf course. It quickly made him a fan favorite. He was a man of the people throughout the week, getting choked up left and right after realizing what he was accomplishing. 

"I’ve said it a lot, but it’s just a dream," he said, via ESPN. 

Michael Block

Michael Block of the U.S. celebrates his tee shot on the 15th hole where he made a hole-in-one during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club May 21, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

And he’ll be back on the PGA Tour this week after the Charles Schwab Challenge made him a sponsor’s exemption at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. 

Again, the tears flowed when he got the call for that. But Block knows now his golf game is at the point he can compete with the best in the world. 

So, while still trying to comprehend what he’s accomplished, he has a job to do this week. And many, including "His Airness," will be rooting for him to continue shocking the world. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.