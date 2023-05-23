Expand / Collapse search
Michael Block offered $50,000 for club used on hole-in-one

Block hit the ace heard around the world

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Michael Block became a folk hero in Rochester, New York, this weekend when he not only made the cut at the PGA Championship, but became a household name.

The 46-year-old club pro made the cut, which was a goal itself, but on Sunday, he lived the dream.

Not only was he paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round of a major championship (and definitely in contention), but he knocked the shot of a lifetime.

Michael Block

Michael Block of The United States celebrates his tee shot on the 15th hole where he made a hole-in-one during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

On the par-3 15th hole at Oak Hill, Block hit a pitch-perfect hole-in one. Not one of those "hit the slope and spin" or "bump and run from the front of the green."

Block's ace was nothing but net — and he didn't even know it.

Despite the crowd screaming, he even asked McIlroy if it went in and practically couldn't believe his eyes when he saw his ball at the bottom of the cup.

Block cashed in on the weekend, racking up $288,333 in prize money for his T-15th finish, but he may not be done yet.

Michael Block and Rory McIlroy look at hole

Michael Block of The United States examines the hole for damage after he had holed-in-one on the 15th hole with his playing partner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The club pro turn folked hero told Golf.com he has an offer on the table for $50,000 in exchange for the seven-iron he used for the best shot of his life.

"For $50k, I’ll hand-deliver it," he said. "All I know is that thing isn’t going to be too far out of my eyesight anymore. I don’t think I made $50k per year until 10 years ago."

Michael Block with fans

Michael Block of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team celebrates with spectators after hitting a hole-in-one on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.  (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Block qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla with his finish, and he will be playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.