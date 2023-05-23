Michael Jordan just bought a 300 mph car worth millions

It is a supercar suited for the world's biggest superstar.

Michael Jordan has taken delivery of a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

The Texas-built mid-engine monster is powered by a 1,817 twin-turbocharged V8 and capable of astonishing performance.

A hardtop coupe version of the F5 has been clocked reaching 271.6 mph during testing, but the company is confident it can hit 311 mph if given a long enough stretch of road.

The roadster is built with the same carbon fiber chassis and bodywork, but features a removable roof panel.

It also has a specially designed transparent engine cover that uses fighter jet glass and is engineered to withstand 1,000 degrees and the kind of air pressure created at the car's target top speed.

Hennessey sold out of the 24 coupes that were offered and will build no more than 30 roadsters, starting at $3 million each.

"Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend," Hennessey Performance owner John Hennessey wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of him personally delivering the car.

Billionaire Jordan is no stranger to speed.

Along with the string of sports cars expected of an NBA great, he is also a co-ower of the 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series team, which fields cars for Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Reddick already has one win this season, while Wallace finished second in the All-Star Race.

Their cars top out at around 200 mph, however, so maybe the boss will offer them a real thrill ride in his new car someday.