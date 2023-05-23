Expand / Collapse search
Michael Jordan just bought a 300 mph car worth millions

The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster has a 1,817 hp V8

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
How Michael Jordan soared to stardom with the winning shot in 1982 NCAA basketball title game Video

How Michael Jordan soared to stardom with the winning shot in 1982 NCAA basketball title game

Jordan, 19, a UNC freshman, grabbed the attention of millions of basketball fans with a long jump shot to beat Georgetown 63-62 on March 29, 1982.

It is a supercar suited for the world's biggest superstar.

Michael Jordan has taken delivery of a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

The Texas-built mid-engine monster is powered by a 1,817 twin-turbocharged V8 and capable of astonishing performance.

A hardtop coupe version of the F5 has been clocked reaching 271.6 mph during testing, but the company is confident it can hit 311 mph if given a long enough stretch of road.

BUGATTI CHIRON BREAKS 300 MPH, CLAIMS PRODUCTION CAR SPEED RECORD

Venom F5 Roadster

The Venom F5 Roadster was designed to break 300 mph. (Hennessey)

The roadster is built with the same carbon fiber chassis and bodywork, but features a removable roof panel.

Venom F5 engine

The F5 Roadster's engine cover uses material similar to a fighter jet's canopy. (Hennessey)

It also has a specially designed transparent engine cover that uses fighter jet glass and is engineered to withstand 1,000 degrees and the kind of air pressure created at the car's target top speed.

Hennessey sold out of the 24 coupes that were offered and will build no more than 30 roadsters, starting at $3 million each.

hennessey jordan

John Hennessey delivered the car to Michael Jordan personally. (Hennessey)

"Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend," Hennessey Performance owner John Hennessey wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of him personally delivering the car.

Billionaire Jordan is no stranger to speed.

Along with the string of sports cars expected of an NBA great, he is also a co-ower of the 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series team, which fields cars for Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

jordan nascar

Michael Jordan is actively involved in the 23XI Racing team and often at the NASCAR Cup Series races. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Reddick already has one win this season, while Wallace finished second in the All-Star Race.

Their cars top out at around 200 mph, however, so maybe the boss will offer them a real thrill ride in his new car someday.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.