Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Syracuse Orange

Miami’s CFP hopes take big hit after it squanders 21-0 lead to Syracuse; Clemson will play in ACC title game

Miami controlled its own destiny entering Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Controlling their own destiny for the College Football Playoff entering Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes can now do nothing but pray.

The Canes missed out on a spot in next week's ACC championship after getting upset by Syracuse, 42-38. 

Now, Miami's chances of making the 12-team playoff are very much up in the air.

Miami's loss gave an ACC championship game bid to Clemson. Now, the winner of SMU-Clemson in the ACC title game will receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Syracuse touchdown

Jackson Meeks (7) of the Syracuse Orange reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at JMA Wireless Dome Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y.  (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes scored early and often, getting out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. But the Orange chipped away and tied the game on their first drive of the second half.

Late in the third, though, with the game tied at 28, Devin Grant of Syracuse picked up a fumble and returned it 56 yards to the house to give Syracuse the lead. Miami responded with a touchdown, but the Orange answered with another one.

On 4th and goal at the 15-yard line late in the game, the Hurricanes made the curious decision to kick a field goal to cut their deficit to four. Granted, scoring would have required a 15-yard play, but Miami also risked not touching the ball the rest of the game while still needing a touchdown. 

That's exactly what happened. Syracuse got three first downs to end the game.

Syracuse scoring

LeQuint Allen (1) of the Syracuse Orange scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at JMA Wireless Dome Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y.  (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN'S SHOCKING UPSET OVER OHIO STATE ERUPTS INTO CHAOS AS MASSIVE BRAWL AT MIDFIELD BREAKS OUT

Saturday marked the fourth time this season Miami had entered the fourth quarter trailing. This time, though, it didn't work out in its favor.

In what could be his last game with Miami, Cam Ward completed 25 of his 36 passes for 349 yards. Kyle McCord went 26-for-36 for 380 yards in the win.

The loss also very much opens the door for Alabama, which entered Saturday ranked 13th in the country. The Crimson Tide took care of their business by winning the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Kyle McCord

Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome.  (Rich Barnes/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All the Canes can do now is wait.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.