Michigan's shocking upset over Ohio State erupts into chaos as massive brawl at midfield breaks out

A victorious Saturday afternoon for the Michigan Wolverines erupted into chaos as a massive brawl between Michigan and Ohio State players broke out at center field following the Buckeyes shocking defeat.

Within minutes of Michigan’s 13-10 victory at Ohio Stadium, players began brawling at midfield.

FOX Sports broadcast captured the moment a Michigan flag was planted on the Ohio State logo, seemingly prompting the skirmish. It was not immediately clear which player attempted to plant the flag.

Following the immediate aftermath of the fight, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings told FOX Sports in an on field interview that the incident was "bad for the sport."

"It was such a great game. You hate to see stuff like that happen after the game. Bad for the sport, bad for college football, but at the end of the game, they gotta learn how to lose, man. You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game.

"We had 60 minutes and four quarters to do all that fighting, and now people want to talk and fight. That's wrong, it's bad for the game, classless in my opinion, and people want to be better," he continued.