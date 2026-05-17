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New York Yankees

Mets survive Carson Benge's brutal error against Yankees in Subway Series

Aaron Judge scored from second on the misplay but reliever Luke Weaver shut the door on a bases-loaded threat

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge had a brutal error against the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Yankees batter Cody Bellinger lofted a pitch off Mets reliever Brooks Raley. Bellinger knew he didn’t get all of it and put his head down as he jogged to first base. Benge came on to make a play when disaster struck.

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New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge reaching for a fly ball during a baseball game

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge fails to catch a fly ball hit by New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger during the seventh inning of a baseball game in New York on May 16, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The ball careened off Benge’s glove and to his right. Aaron Judge scored from second base to cut the Yankees’ deficit to two runs. Raley was able to get two outs in the inning and Luke Weaver shut the Yankees’ door on any more potential scoring as he got out of a bases-loaded jam.

"That’s what great players do," Raley said of Weaver’s pitching prowess, via MLB.com. "Clutch stuff in a big spot. Obviously, we’re chasing some wins right now, and he’s built for that stage. He’s got a lot of poise and control and swag, I would say. So yeah, he was ready for that moment."

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New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hitting a double during a baseball game.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double during the seventh inning against the New York Mets in New York on May 16, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The Mets won the game, 6-3.

Benge did help the Mets at the plate. He was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Mark Vientos was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the win.

Brett Baty was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Yankees got nine hits off the Mets. Judge was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham each had an RBI.

New York Mets' Juan Soto celebrating with Austin Slater on baseball field

New York Mets' Juan Soto celebrates with Austin Slater after defeating the New York Yankees in New York on May 16, 2026. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

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The Mets improved to 19-26 and the Yankees fell to 28-18.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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