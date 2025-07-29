Mets star Francisco Lindor says his job is to 'play shortstop,' not to worry about trade deadline moves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, and the New York Mets are in the midst of a race for the National League East division crown with the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is not worried about what the Mets may or may not do ahead of the trade deadline.

"I don’t worry about adding or subtracting that is not my job. My job is to play shortstop, (I) let (the front office worry) about that, I don't have to worry about that one," Lindor told Fox News Digital last week after talking about Miracle Treat Day at DQ.

The Mets (62-47) currently hold a half-game lead over the Phillies (61-47) for first place in the NL East.

The Mets have already made a few moves before the deadline to strengthen their bullpen, as they acquired two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles, setup man Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants and two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Soto has a 3.79 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 38 innings between the Orioles and Mets this season. Rogers has been great for the Giants as he pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 50 innings, while Helsley recorded 21 saves with a 3.00 for the Cardinals.

The Phillies also made a big trade to bolster their bullpen, as they acquired closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Duran has a 2.01 ERA with 16 saves in 49.1 innings pitched.

The Mets are also rumored to be interested in acquiring a center fielder, but for Lindor, his focus is on the Mets trying to be the "best version" of themselves.

"We just got to continue to be ourselves and continue to play the game the right way and push for each other and support each other to try to be the best version of ourselves," Lindor said.

The 31-year-old star shortstop is once again having another strong season for the Mets. Lindor has a .246 batting average with 20 home runs, 59 RBIs and 17 stolen bases while playing an outstanding shortstop.

Lindor was named to the National League All-Star team this season, alongside Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso, closer Edwin Diaz and starting pitcher David Peterson.

