Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe leaves final game of career after non-contact injury less than 3 minutes into match

Rapinoe was playing in the NWSL final

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Megan Rapinoe's career is not going to end as she had hoped.

She left the field Saturday to an ovation after she suffered a non-contact injury less than three minutes into the final game of her career.

Rapinoe's OL Reign were facing Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League final in San Diego when Rapinoe went down to the turf.

Megan Rapinoe injured

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe is checked on before she is substituted out following an apparent injury during the first half against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC in the 2023 NWSL Championship match at Snapdragon Stadium.  (Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports)

According to the New York Post, Rapinoe tried making a play on defense when she was injured

An emotional Rapinoe was tended to by medical staff before leaving the game, ending her night and career.

Before exiting the field, Rapinoe hugged former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger, who plays for Gotham FC and was also playing in her final professional game.

Rapinoe announced she would be calling it a career after this season in July.

"I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people," Rapinoe said at the time. 

"I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

Megan Rapinoe hugs Ali Krieger

Ali Krieger of NJ/NY Gotham FC hugs Megan Rapinoe (15) of OL Reign as she's escorted off the field in the sixth minute during the 2023 NWSL championship at Snapdragon Stadium Nov. 11, 2023, in San Diego.  (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Rapinoe played in the Women's World Cup four times, winning in 2015 and 2019. She also won Olympic gold in 2012.

She drew both praise and criticism throughout her career, especially in recent years, for being outspoken on social issues and protesting during the national anthem.

Rapinoe helped off field

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe leaves the field after being injured in the first half of the NWSL championship at Snapdragon Stadium.  (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Rapinoe has been with the OL Reign since 2013. In her 203 national appearances since 2006, she scored 63 goals, and she was the top goal scorer in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Gotham FC led 2-1 at halftime.