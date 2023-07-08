US soccer icon Megan Rapinoe says she will retire at the end of the season: 'I feel incredibly grateful'

Legendary American soccer player Megan Rapinoe announced she will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023. National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, became one of the brightest stars in U.S. women's soccer and delivered some of the most clutch performances in the sport's history. She has also been outspoken on a long list of social issue throughout her career including, LGBTQ+ rights, racial inequality, voter rights and gender and pay equity.

She is a two-time World Cup winner and is scheduled to compete in the final World Cup of her career later this summer, before finishing the NWSL season with OL Reign in Seattle.

"I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people," said Rapinoe. "I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.

Rapinoe also expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her career.

"I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially Sue, for everything. I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game, and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign."

Rapinoe's international career started back in July 2006 when she made her debut in a match against the Republic of Ireland in California.

She previously represented the U.S. in the 2011 Women's World Cup in Germany, in 2015 in Canada and in 2019 in France. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on July 20 and runs through August. She also won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Rapinoe and Abby Wambach are tied for third on the all-time assists list for the USWNT.

Rapinoe played for a total of five different head coaches during her USWNT tenure.

"Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women’s soccer history and a personality like no other," said U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She has produced so many memorable moments for her team and the fans on the field that will be remembered for a very long time, but her impact on people as a human being may be even more important. It’s been a wonderful experience to coach her in the NWSL and for the National Team, and I’m looking forward to her being an important part of our team at the World Cup."

Rapinoe is engaged to women's basketball legend Sue Bird, who retired from the WNBA last year. Bird won five gold medals at the Olympics with Team USA Basketball.