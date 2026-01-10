Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Martina Navratilova calls ICE 'evil thugs' amid dozens of social media posts following Minnesota incident

Navratilova also called Renee Good's death "murder"

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Since a shooting by an ICE agent in Minnesota killed a woman earlier this week, Martina Navratilova has shared dozens of X posts criticizing him and others in ICE.

Posts the tennis legend has shared include calling Renee Good's death "murder," saying "no one is safe" from ICE, and calling them "sick f---s."

Navratilova also shared a post that said Vice President JD Vance was "lying" about Good's actions before she was killed.

Martina Navratilova in Queens

Martina Navratilova before presenting the winner's trophy to Iga Swiatek of Poland at the presentation ceremony after the Women's Singles Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 10th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

In one post, Navratilova called ICE "evil thugs."

Navratilova also shared a post from Monty Python legend John Cleese that questioned whether the World Cup should be held in the United States following the incident.

"Is it a good idea to hold a major event like the FIFA World Cup in a country where the Rule of Law no longer exists?" Cleese wrote.

Responding to one X user who said the agent shot Good "out of anger, not fear for his life," Navratilova replied, "Exactly right."

Good was killed while operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

Noem said Good's actions against ICE officers leading up to the shooting amounted to an "act of domestic terrorism."

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," she said.

Martina Navratilova at the French Open

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova during the trophy presentations, which she presented along with Chris Evert after the Women's Singles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 8th, 2024, in Paris, France. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

NBA COACH CALLS ICE AGENT'S SHOOTING OF MINNESOTA AGITATOR 'MURDER'

Democrats have rushed to portray it as an example of unjust violence by the Trump administration.

Hillary Clinton posted on X Thursday that "last night, at the corner where an ICE agent murdered Renee Good, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the frigid dark to protest her killing."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis" during a Wednesday press conference, a sentiment that was echoed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who also posted to the Department of Homeland Security, "Get out of our city."

Minneapolis ICE protestors argue with border patrol

A demonstrator faces a Border Patrol federal agent at a protest against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, during a rally against increased immigration enforcement across the city outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 8, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Good before their game on Thursday night. During the moment of silence, one fan in attendance yelled, "Go home, ICE." Another yelled, "F--- ICE," and cheers erupted.

Fox News' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

