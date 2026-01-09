Timberwolves hold moment of silence for Minnesota woman killed in ICE shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent during an immigration operation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Renee Good, 37, was killed while, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem , operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

"Our thoughts are with her family and everyone affected, and our hearts are with our community as we hope for healing and unity during this challenging time," the arena's public address announcer said.

The scoreboard showed a photo of a vigil with the words "In memory of Renee Nicole Good."

During the moment of silence, one fan in attendance yelled, "Go home, ICE." Another yelled, "F--- ICE," as cheers erupted.

"As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before his team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. "We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened."

The shooting fueled further protests around the Twin Cities amid a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Noem said Good's actions against ICE officers leading up to the shooting constituted an "act of domestic terrorism."

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," she said.

Good worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," DHS sources told Fox News. DHS sources told Fox News that the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

According to DHS, Good followed federal ICE agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area.

Nearly 2,000 ICE members were in the Twin Cities for the operation.

