Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves hold moment of silence for Minnesota woman killed in ICE shooting

One fan yelled 'F--- ICE' during the moment of silence

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for the woman shot and killed by an ICE agent during an immigration operation in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Renee Good, 37, was killed while, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

"Our thoughts are with her family and everyone affected, and our hearts are with our community as we hope for healing and unity during this challenging time," the arena's public address announcer said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Timberwolves moment of silence

The Minnesota Timberwolves players line up with a youth team and honor Renee Good with a moment of silence before the game with the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center. Good was killed by an ICE agent the day before in Minneapolis.  (Bruce Kluckhohn/Imagn Images)

The scoreboard showed a photo of a vigil with the words "In memory of Renee Nicole Good."

During the moment of silence, one fan in attendance yelled, "Go home, ICE." Another yelled, "F--- ICE," as cheers erupted.

"As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before his team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. "We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened."

The shooting fueled further protests around the Twin Cities amid a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Renee Good memorial

A memorial to Renee Good is seen on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

FORMER MLB GREAT MARK TEIXEIRA MAKES STANCE ON MINNESOTA ICE SHOOTING CLEAR

Noem said Good's actions against ICE officers leading up to the shooting constituted an "act of domestic terrorism."

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," she said.

Good worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," DHS sources told Fox News. DHS sources told Fox News that the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

According to DHS, Good followed federal ICE agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area.

Renee Nicole Good

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed as she drove her vehicle toward an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 7, 2026. (ODU English Department/Facebook:Donna Ganger/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 2,000 ICE members were in the Twin Cities for the operation.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita, Alexis McAdams, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue