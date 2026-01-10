NBA coach calls ICE agent's shooting of Minnesota agitator 'murder'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Kerr went scorched-earth regarding the shooting of a Minnesota agitator by an ICE agent, even calling it "murder," after his game on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors handled business against the Sacramento Kings, 137-103, but current events were top-of-mind for the Warriors head coach after the game.

Kerr, who has long supported Democratic politicians and policies and opposed Republican ones, ripped "law enforcement officers" and the government for the events that transpired and led to Renee Good's death at age 37.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s shameful, really, that in our country we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it. It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying," Kerr said.

"So, very demoralizing, devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that manner. So it’s terrible, terribly sad for her family, and for her, and that city."

Kerr also commended the Minnesota Timberwolves for holding a moment of silence for Good.

TIMBERWOLVES HOLD MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR MINNESOTA WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING

Good was killed while operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

During the Timberwolves’ moment of silence, one fan in attendance yelled, "Go home, ICE." Another yelled, "F--- ICE," and cheers erupted.

Noem said Good's actions against ICE officers leading up to the shooting amounted to an "act of domestic terrorism."

"An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," she said.

Good was a Minneapolis-based immigration activist and member of "ICE Watch," DHS sources told Fox News. DHS sources told Fox News that the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

According to DHS, Good followed federal ICE agents to two other locations prior to the shooting and was blocking the roadway to interfere with ongoing enforcement in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting fueled further protests in the Twin Cities amid a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Last year, Kerr wore a Harvard basketball shirt to "stand up to the bully" after President Donald Trump announced a funding freeze for the school related to antisemitism on campus.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita, Alexis McAdams, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter