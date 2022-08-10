Mariners take advantage of Yankees base running blunders in walk-off win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a game in which runs were hard to come by, the New York Yankees ran themselves out of numerous innings.

In the 1-0 victory for the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees ran into four outs on the base paths in extra innings alone.

In the 10th inning, Andrew Benintendi and Tim Locastro tried to do a double steal but Benintendi left the base early and was picked off by Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald.

In the 11th inning, Aaron Hicks hit a line drive right at second basemen Adam Frazier and Miguel Andújar froze, taking a step toward third base after the ball was caught by Frazier. Frazier fired the ball to J.P. Crawford to double up Andújar as he could not get back to the base in time.

In the 12th inning, after Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a ground ball right back to pitcher Matthew Festa, Jose Trevino was caught between second and third base and got into a rundown.

The Mariners tagged out Trevino trying to advance to third base. While the rundown was occurring Kiner-Falefa tried to advance to second base to "replace" Trevino as the extra-innings automatic base runner, but the Mariners were all over it and forced Kiner-Falefa out of the baseline on another double play.

In the 11th and 12th innings the Yankees only sent two batters up in each inning due to their base running mistakes.

The Yankees bullpen was able to match scoreless innings with the Mariners until the 13th, when Jonathan Loaisiga surrendered the walk-off single to pinch hitter Luis Torrens.

Matt Brash picked up the win for the Mariners after stranding the bases loaded in the top of the 13th inning.

The starting pitchers were incredible: Luis Castillo went eight shutout innings while only giving up three hits and striking out seven batters while Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings, only yielding four hits and striking out eight hitters.

It was a great bounce-back start for Cole as last week in Yankees Stadium this same Mariners team ambushed him for a six-run first inning.

For Castillo, it was more of a continuation of the start he had last week against the Yankees, where he threw seven strong innings, only giving up three runs in his Mariner debut.

With the win the Mariners maintain their position in the second spot of the AL Wild Card, a half game up on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite the loss, the Yankees still lead the AL East by 10.5 games as the Toronto Blue Jays lost as well.