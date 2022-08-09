Rays' Yandy Diaz tried to stay in separate hotel from team amid haunting rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz stands 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. So, you'd probably guess not much frightens the man.

But Diaz has a thing about ghosts..

The Rays are facing the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game set this week, and the hotel the Rays are staying in is reportedly haunted.

The Pfister Hotel turns 130 years old next year, and it is commonly used as the temporary residency for visiting teams. But it has a history of some ghost stories. Former major leaguer Mike Cameron made plans to stay in other nearby hotels because of his and others' interactions.

Diaz wanted to stay elsewhere, but he said he was promised a room in the hotel's newest tower.

"All I want is (to not) have any ghosts in my room," Diaz said through an interpreter, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Diaz's teammates had fun with Diaz's fear.

They taped up a cartoon ghost on his door with the word "cuidado," Spanish for "watch out."

Teammate Ji-Man Choi said he encountered paranormal activity when he was a rookie at the hotel in 2016. If it happens again, he plans to be friendly.

"If I see a ghost, I'll say hi to him," Choi said through a translator.

The Rays will be in town until Wednesday, then return home to St. Pete for a weekend set against the Baltimore Orioles.