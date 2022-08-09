Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Rays
Published

Rays' Yandy Diaz tried to stay in separate hotel from team amid haunting rumors

Milwaukee hotel was built in 1893 and has paranormal history

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz stands 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. So, you'd probably guess not much frightens the man. 

But Diaz has a thing about ghosts..

The Rays are facing the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game set this week, and the hotel the Rays are staying in is reportedly haunted.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Aug. 7, 2022, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Pfister Hotel turns 130 years old next year, and it is commonly used as the temporary residency for visiting teams. But it has a history of some ghost stories. Former major leaguer Mike Cameron made plans to stay in other nearby hotels because of his and others' interactions.

Diaz wanted to stay elsewhere, but he said he was promised a room in the hotel's newest tower.

"All I want is (to not) have any ghosts in my room," Diaz said through an interpreter, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays throws to first base after fielding a ground ball against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field June 22, 2022, in St Petersburg, Fla.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays throws to first base after fielding a ground ball against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field June 22, 2022, in St Petersburg, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

'HAUNTED' MILWAUKEE HOTEL SPOOKS BASEBALL TEAMS

Diaz's teammates had fun with Diaz's fear.

They taped up a cartoon ghost on his door with the word "cuidado," Spanish for "watch out."

Teammate Ji-Man Choi said he encountered paranormal activity when he was a rookie at the hotel in 2016. If it happens again, he plans to be friendly.

"If I see a ghost, I'll say hi to him," Choi said through a translator.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Aug. 4, 2022, in Detroit.

Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Aug. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Rays will be in town until Wednesday, then return home to St. Pete for a weekend set against the Baltimore Orioles.