March Madness 2022: Saint Peter's Doug Edert captivates with shooting skills, stylish mustache

Doug Edert and his mustache have become an internet sensation overnight but the Saint Peter’s guard is making a name for himself as a clutch shooter and the "folk hero" of March Madness .

Edert, a 22-year-old Junior from Nutley, New Jersey, first captivated fans with strong performances in Saint Peter’s first-round overtime win over No. 2 seed Kentucky and second-round victory over Murray State , scoring 20 and 13 points, respectively.

SHAHEEN HOLLOWAY: THE MAN BEHIND SAINT PETER’S MARCH MADNESS SUCCESS

But his mustache is what really sold fans.

"Once people started calling him a ’70s porn star, calling him Ted Lasso, he’s like, ‘All right, just bring it, let’s go,’’’ Edert’s father, Bill, told The New York Post last week. "He called me and said, ‘There are kids at Saint Peter’s with mustaches on their face, what is going on?’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on? This is what you did. You created this.’"

Saint Peter’s fans have been spotted wearing fake mustaches in the stands while someone created a Twitter account dedicated solely to the mythical mustache.

Bill Edert told USA Today that the ‘stache will stay as long as the Peacocks stay in the tournament.

"He’s always been a little quirky that way. Now it’s become – he’s this folk hero with a mustache."

Edert played basketball at Bergen Catholic High School in northern New Jersey where, as captain, he led his team to the Bergen County Championship title, State Championship title, and NJSIAA Boys Basketball Tournament of Champions finals appearance, according to the team website .

He solidified his status as a three-point specialist his freshman year at Saint Peter’s in 2019, leading the team with 53 triples. The following season he tied as the 19th best MAAC player in three-point field goals made per game average.