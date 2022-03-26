Expand / Collapse search
March Madness 2022: Saint Peter's Doug Edert captivates with shooting skills, stylish mustache

Saint Peter’s fans have been spotted wearing fake mustaches in the stands

By Paulina Dedaj
Doug Edert and his mustache have become an internet sensation overnight but the Saint Peter’s guard is making a name for himself as a clutch shooter and the "folk hero" of March Madness

Edert, a 22-year-old Junior from Nutley, New Jersey, first captivated fans with strong performances in Saint Peter’s first-round overtime win over No. 2 seed Kentucky and second-round victory over Murray State, scoring 20 and 13 points, respectively. 

But his mustache is what really sold fans. 

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Once people started calling him a ’70s porn star, calling him Ted Lasso, he’s like, ‘All right, just bring it, let’s go,’’’ Edert’s father, Bill, told The New York Post last week. "He called me and said, ‘There are kids at Saint Peter’s with mustaches on their face, what is going on?’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on? This is what you did. You created this.’"

Saint Peter’s fans have been spotted wearing fake mustaches in the stands while someone created a Twitter account dedicated solely to the mythical mustache. 

Bill Edert told USA Today that the ‘stache will stay as long as the Peacocks stay in the tournament. 

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks shoots against the Murray State Racers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks shoots against the Murray State Racers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"He’s always been a little quirky that way. Now it’s become – he’s this folk hero with a mustache."

Edert played basketball at Bergen Catholic High School in northern New Jersey where, as captain, he led his team to the Bergen County Championship title, State Championship title, and NJSIAA Boys Basketball Tournament of Champions finals appearance, according to the team website

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts after beating the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Doug Edert #25 of the St. Peter's Peacocks reacts after beating the Purdue Boilermakers during the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

He solidified his status as a three-point specialist his freshman year at Saint Peter’s in 2019, leading the team with 53 triples. The following season he tied as the 19th best MAAC player in three-point field goals made per game average. 

