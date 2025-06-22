LSU Tigers sweep Coastal Carolina to win NCAA Men's College World Series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The LSU Tigers are NCAA baseball champions once more, as they defeated Coastal Carolina, 5-3, on Sunday to sweep the best-of-three Men’s College World Series final.

It was a game filled with dramatics, most notably the Chanticleers’ head coach, Kevin Schnall, getting ejected in the first inning.

LSU had a runner on second base when Schnall got very upset with a call and started barking at home plate umpire Angel Campos.

"You missed three pitches," Schnall screamed.

After tossing Schnall, two umpires had to get between him and Campos, one of which fell to the ground during the verbal altercation. Campos also tossed first base coach Matt Schilling, as the first inning truly had all the drama.

While the Tigers didn’t end up scoring in the first, they did respond once Coastal Carolina got on the board in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Dean Mihos’ solo home run.

They scored one run in the top of the third inning when Ethan Frey hit a double to left field, scoring Daniel Dickinson to tie the game.

Then, LSU exploded for four runs in the top of the fourth inning, which would ultimately be enough to take down the Chanticleers.

With bases loaded, Chris Stanfield, singled home two runs to take a 3-1 lead, and Derek Curiel followed up with another single to score the runners on second and third.

The Chanticleers weren’t entirely out of it after Wells Sykes hammered a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit to two runs.

But Chase Shores shut the door on Coastal Carolina’s hopes once he relieved Anthony Eyanson, who went 6.1 innings, striking out nine over his 99-pitch outing.

Shores gave up just one hit, striking out four batters over 2.2 innings on the bump, including the final pitch that started a 4-6-3 double play to win it all.

LSU has now won two of the last three College World Series, as they also hoisted the trophy in 2023. Coastal Carolina was searching for its first title since 2016.

This is the eighth title for the Tigers, who once again cement themselves as one of the country’s baseball powerhouses.

