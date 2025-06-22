Coastal Carolina coach gets ejected in first inning of pivotal College World Series matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall was ejected in the first inning of Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series on Sunday against the LSU Tigers.

The Chanticleers came into the game hoping for a win and to extend the College World Series to a decisive Game 3. LSU already had a runner on second when Schnall was upset with another call. He came out of the dugout yelling at home plate umpire Angel Campos.

"You missed three pitches," Schnall said from the dugout.

Two umpires stepped in between Schnall and Camps as the Coastal Carolina coach continued to berate Campos. One umpire fell to the ground as he tried to keep the peace. Campos also ejected first base coach Matt Schilling.

No runs were scored at the time.

LSU took a 1-0 series lead on Saturday night as Tigers lefty Kade Anderson threw 130 pitches and struck out 10 batters in a 1-0 victory in Game 1.

Coastal Carolina is looking for its second College World Series title and the fifth school to win the title in each of its first two trips to the event. It would be the first since Michigan in 1962.

Schnall reminded reporters on Saturday night that the team was down 1-0 in the series in 2016 when the Chanticleers came back to win the final two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.