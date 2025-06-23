Expand / Collapse search
Golf

LPGA Tour's Leona Maguire deals with tick bite troubles during Women's PGA Championship

Maguire still managed to finish tied for 19th

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Irish golfer Leona Maguire battled for the lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship over the weekend even as she expressed her discomfort with tick bites.

Maguire said she suffered the bites at Erin Hills Golf Couse in Wisconsin during the U.S. Women’s Open and was treating the issue with doxycycline. However, Maguire showed reporters during the Women’s PGA Championship that her hand was swollen.

Leona Maguire in July 2024

Leona Maguire plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the CPKC Women's Open golf tournament on July 25, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.  (Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports)

She described the blister as a "pepperoni," according to Golf Week.

"It’s made my skin like tissue paper," she told the outlet.

Leona Maguire swings

Leona Maguire hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.  (LM Otero/AP Photo)

The Texas heat didn’t help Maguire much during the tournament. She finished the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship four strokes behind leader Jeeno Thitikul but fell off the pace.

She shot a 76 in the final round and finished tied for 19th with Nelly Korda, Miranda Wang and Youmin Hwang. Minjee Lee won the tournament.

"Huge thanks to @KPMG and @kpmgsports for their continued commitment to elevating women’s golf and for the excellent hospitality this week," Maguire wrote in post on her Instagram account. "@kpmgwomenspga PGA Frisco was a tough test — the wind didn’t let up, but neither did we! Nice to be back in the business end of things on a Sunday afternoon."

Maguire has been on the LPGA Tour since 2020. This season, she’s made 14 tournament appearances and made the cut 10 times.

Leona Maguire during the 2024 US Women's Open

Leona Maguire (IRL) walks the tenth fairway during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament on May 31, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (John Jones/USA TODAY Sports)

She’s earned about $315,000 so far this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.