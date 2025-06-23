LPGA Tour's Leona Maguire deals with tick bite troubles during Women's PGA Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Irish golfer Leona Maguire battled for the lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship over the weekend even as she expressed her discomfort with tick bites.

Maguire said she suffered the bites at Erin Hills Golf Couse in Wisconsin during the U.S. Women’s Open and was treating the issue with doxycycline. However, Maguire showed reporters during the Women’s PGA Championship that her hand was swollen.

She described the blister as a "pepperoni," according to Golf Week.

"It’s made my skin like tissue paper," she told the outlet.

The Texas heat didn’t help Maguire much during the tournament. She finished the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship four strokes behind leader Jeeno Thitikul but fell off the pace.

She shot a 76 in the final round and finished tied for 19th with Nelly Korda, Miranda Wang and Youmin Hwang. Minjee Lee won the tournament.

"Huge thanks to @KPMG and @kpmgsports for their continued commitment to elevating women’s golf and for the excellent hospitality this week," Maguire wrote in post on her Instagram account. "@kpmgwomenspga PGA Frisco was a tough test — the wind didn’t let up, but neither did we! Nice to be back in the business end of things on a Sunday afternoon."

Maguire has been on the LPGA Tour since 2020. This season, she’s made 14 tournament appearances and made the cut 10 times.

She’s earned about $315,000 so far this season.