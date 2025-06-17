Expand / Collapse search
Golf

LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam appreciates Paige Spiranac, other golf influencers' efforts to grow game

Spiranac, Grace Charis and Tisha Alyn are just some of the popular golf influencers on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The LPGA Tour is filled with incredible golfers like Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul to name a few.

The average fair-weather golf fan may not be too privy to those names. Instead, they could be more susceptible to following influencers like Paige Spiranac, Grace Charis and Tisha Alyn. 

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)

While Spiranac may be the most popular with more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million followers on TikTok, Charis and Alyn have built up their own strong following with millions of fans on social media as well.

Annika Sorenstam may be the most well-known female golfer of this generation. She won 72 times on the LPGA Tour and had 10 major titles. As Spiranac and other golf influencers have taken a different approach to growing the game, the Swedish golf legend was all for it.

Annika Sorenstam at the PNC Championship

Annika Sorenstam walks up to the fourth tee box during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think it is great. I just want more people to play, to enjoy it, to have a good time, and experience it, whether it comes from traditional golfers, you know, the way we used to watch it on TV or read about it in magazines or whatever," Sorenstam told Fox News Digital. 

"Nowadays, information is shared differently, people get information in different places, so I think it is great. They bring a different view or perspective into the sport. Whether it is fashion or trick shots, I mean they all have a little niche."

Sorenstam is set to participate in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club next month.

Anniika Sorenstam in New York

Annika Sorenstam signs autographs for fans during the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (IMAGN/Kate Collins /Staff photo)

She has finished toward the top of the field several times but has yet to win the celebrity tournament.

