Israel commends 'courage' of Iranian women's soccer team as five players granted asylum in Australia

Israel’s Foreign Ministry praised members of Iran’s women’s national soccer team after they appeared to take a political stance by remaining silent during their country’s national anthem at the Women’s Asian Cup. The show of support comes as five players have secured asylum in Australia, while uncertainty surrounds the remaining 21 team members.

In a message posted on X, Israel commended the women on their "courage," adding that the "world is watching."

"Sometimes courage is silence," the post on X read. "To the women of Iran’s national [soccer] team, who refused to sing the regime’s anthem, we applaud your courage! Stay safe. The world is watching."

The post included a photo with a similar message that read, "To the brave Iranian women of the national team, the world sees your courage."

The situation involving the Iranian women’s soccer team began after the squad arrived in Australia for the tournament last month. The team was already there when the U.S. launched a joint military operation with Israel against Iran.

In the team’s opening match against South Korea, the squad stood silent during the national anthem as Iranian head coach Marziyeh Jafari, also silent, smiled at her team. The silence was interpreted by some as an act of resistance. But in the following match against Australia and the subsequent match that led to their elimination, the team sang along and saluted during the national anthem.

Concern for the team after the tournament prompted the Australian Iranian Council to launch an online petition urging Australian authorities to "ensure that no member of Iran’s women’s national football team is to depart Australia while credible fears for their safety remain."

President Donald Trump also weighed in, stating that the U.S. would "take them" if Australia did not grant them asylum.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced on Tuesday that five women were transported from their hotel in Gold Coast "to a safe location" by federal police officers where they later met with him and began the processing for their humanitarian visas.

"I say to the other members of the team the same opportunity is there," he said. "Australia has taken the Iranian women’s soccer team into our hearts."

The women granted asylum were happy for their names and pictures to be published, Burke said, but added that the players wanted to make clear that they were "not political activists."

Protesters attempted to stop the team bus from leaving on Tuesday outside the hotel they were staying. The remaining members of the team and coaches flew to Sydney Airport, where police evicted protesters from the international terminal before the team boarded an international flight to Kuala Lumpur, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

