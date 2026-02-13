Lindsey Vonn awaits answers on next surgical steps after Olympic crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsey Vonn is still in the hospital and still awaiting imaging before knowing the next steps in her medical recovery after competing on a ruptured ACL at the Olympics last week.

"I’m finally feeling more like myself but I have a long, long way to go," Vonn said in an Instagram video.

"Tomorrow, I’ll have another surgery, and, hopefully, that goes well. And then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point, I’ll need another surgery. Still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging."

Vonn was visibly emotional as she lay in the hospital bed after a "hard few days."

"That’s kinda where I am right now. I’m just in the hospital, very much immobile," Vonn said.

Her next surgery will be her fourth after her recent injury during an attempted Olympic comeback.

Vonn was, arguably, the biggest American story entering the Milan Cortina Olympics this year, returning to the Games for the first time in eight years after a temporary retirement. She tore an ACL just a week earlier in a World Cup race but pressed on with her attempt to compete anyway.

Then she crashed 13 seconds into her first race in Milan Cortina after hitting a gate and was airlifted from the Olympic course and taken to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso.

Vonn said she had "no regrets" in her first Instagram post after the crash earlier this week.

"While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget," her caption said.

"Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.

"And, similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is also the beauty of life; we can try.

"I tried. I dreamt. I jumped."

She says the torn ACL had nothing to do with the crash.

"I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever," she said.