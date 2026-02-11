Lindsey Vonn reveals she had third surgery on broken leg

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic legend Lindsey Vonn revealed on Wednesday she underwent a third surgery on her broken leg following a crash at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Vonn called the operation "successful" in a post on her Instagram. She shared the update along with photos of herself in a hospital bed and a metal frame attached to her leg.

"I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago," Vonn wrote in the post. "I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be OK.

"Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."

Superstar athletes, including Naomi Osaka and Shaun White, wished Vonn well as she begins her recovery and rehab process.

Vonn, 41, was already skiing with a torn ACL, but she needed to be airlifted off the mountain in a scary scene during the alpine skiing women’s downhill event on Sunday.

Officials at an Italian hospital where Vonn was brought to quickly after the crash said she underwent surgery to "stabilize a fracture reported in her left leg." Vonn had said she suffered a "complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly."

Before the Games began, many wondered how Vonn would ski on her ruptured ACL, but she was determined to attempt to medal in her signature event. Her runs on Friday and Saturday went fine, but she lost control a few seconds into her Sunday run, and things got very serious afterward.

Vonn said earlier this week she had no regrets about her decision to race.

"While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget," she wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.

"And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is also the beauty of life; we can try.

"I tried. I dreamt. I jumped."

