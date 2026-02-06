Skier Lindsey Vonn says ACL is '100% gone' after crash, remains determined for Olympic downhill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gold medalist and American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn continued to defy the odds Friday when she completed her first women’s downhill training run just a week after she tore her ACL in a World Cup race.

Vonn, wearing the No. 10 bib and a brace on her left knee, successfully completed her run on a day when fog delayed skiers waiting for their turn at the famed Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

She did not appear to have any limitations during the training run, although she occasionally veered off course and almost missed some gates. Vonn made it down the 1.6-mile track in 1:40.33 and crossed the all-important finish line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 41-year-old champion skier, who holds a record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina, including six in the downhill, looked aggressive in her first training session.

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR'S WINTER GAMES

An ACL tear typically sidelines an athlete for about a year, but Vonn remains determined to manage the injury and compete. She detailed the severity Friday, writing on X that the critical knee ligament was "100% gone."

"My ACL was fully functioning until last Friday. Just because it seems impossible to you doesn’t mean it’s not possible. And yes, my ACL is 100% ruptured. Not 80% or 50%. It’s 100% gone," Vonn wrote.

Vonn disclosed the injury a day after posting a video of herself squatting with a barbell in the gym. She underwent a partial right knee replacement in 2024, underscoring a long history of knee issues.

Vonn celebrated with Team USA teammate Breezy Johnson after Friday’s training run but declined interviews. Asked if she was "all good?" she replied simply, "Yup."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women’s alpine downhill begins Sunday with Vonn expected to be at the starting gate.

"I know what my chances were before the crash, and I know my chances aren't the same as it stands today, but I know there's still a chance. And as long as there's a chance, I will try," she told reporters Tuesday at Cortina Curling Stadium.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.