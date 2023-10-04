Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James reveals Bronny underwent surgery following cardiac arrest, but says he is 'doing extremely well'

Bronny suffered the cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout in July

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LeBron James is preparing to begin his 21st season in the NBA. He has spent the past five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his dedicating this year to someone who he holds dear — he eldest son Bronny.

During the Lakers media day on Monday, James noted that Bronny intended to be on the basketball court this season with the USC Trojans. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest this past summer during a team workout. 

James also revealed that his 19-year-old son had undergone "successful surgery." Bronny spent a few days in a Los Angeles hospital in July. The James family later released a statement that said a congenital heart defect had likely caused the incident. They also noted that it was believed the condition could be treated.

"Bronny's doing extremely well," James told reporters at Lakers media day. "He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LeBron smiles with Bronny

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

James, a four-time NBA champion, also expressed optimism about Bronny's future.

"Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other. . . . We're happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

BRONNY JAMES MISSES FIRST USC PRACTICE 2 MONTHS AFTER CARDIAC ARREST, BUT 'DOING VERY WELL'

In late July, James shared a video of Bronny playing the piano.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great," James captioned the Instagram video of Bronny showing off his musical talents. "@bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young [king emoji] !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!"

Bronny James talks with his dad, LeBron James

Bronny James, #6 of the West team, talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

James also mentioned that he's dedicating the 2023-24 Lakers season to his oldest son.

"Nothing else matters besides my family," James continued. "Obviously, I'm gonna dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer. Understand that it just puts everything in perspective.

"No matter what's going on in your life at that point in time that the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he's been through over the last few months, it's been a lot. I can only imagine how it's been for him, because it's been a lot for me, it's been a lot for our family."

Bronny James looks on during a football game

USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It remains unclear when Bronny will make his return to the basketball court, but USC basketball coach Andy Enfield said last week that Bronny was on campus and attending classes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that Bronny is a "valuable part" of the Trojans basketball team.

"We just can't comment on anything medically," Enfield said. "We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.