LeBron James

Bronny James' cardiac arrest was due to 'congenital heart defect'

James suffered cardiac arrest late last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The cause of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest that occurred late last month was revealed on Friday.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," a James family spokesperson said.

Bronny James at Crypto.com

Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy."

James suffered the cardiac event on July 24 when practicing months before his first collegiate basketball season at USC was set to start. The incident occurred where the Trojans play and practice. The team’s 2023-24 campaign does not begin until later this year.

Bronny James shoots

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Bronny James committed to USC in May. He chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon. James was the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

During James' tenure at Sierra Canyon High School in California, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

LeBron smiles with Bronny

LeBron James poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

He is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, and LeBron James has spoken of his wish to team up with his son in the pros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.