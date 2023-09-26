Bronny James misses first USC practice 2 months after cardiac arrest, but ‘doing very well’

The USC Trojans basketball team went through its first practice of the season on Monday without the services of star freshman Bronny James.

James, who suffered a cardiac arrest in July, was not with the team, but head coach Andy Enfield provided an update on LeBron James’ son.

"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said after practice at USC, according to ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

Enfield did not provide an update on when James could return to the basketball court.

"He's around when he can be," Enfield said. "And he's getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 when practicing months before his first collegiate basketball season at USC was set to start.

In late August, the probable cause of the medical emergency was revealed to be due to a congenital heart defect.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," a James family spokesperson said.

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy."

The USC basketball team is coming off a 22-10 season in 2022-23, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Michigan State .

The Trojans open the 2023-24 season on November 6th against Kansas State, which made it to the Elite Eight last season.

