Late NASCAR star Greg Biffle's home burglarized weeks after plane crash, $30,000 taken: officials

The North Carolina home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was burglarized weeks after he and six others died in a plane crash last month, officials said Wednesday.

An incident report from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged burglary and forcible entry into Biffle’s home in Mooresville was reported on Jan. 8. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said investigators believe someone entered a safe in the home.

Police said $30,000 in cash and a backpack were stolen in addition to guns and memorabilia.

Campbell said no one was in the home at the time of the alleged incident. The incident report said the home was last known to be secure the afternoon of Jan. 7.

No suspects were identified.

"We’re working the case. We are waiting on some digital evidence," Campbell said.

Biffle, Biffle’s wife and the driver’s two children along with three others were on a business jet when it crashed in North Carolina on Dec. 18, killing everyone on board.

The Cessna C550 erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground short of the runway at an airport in Statesville, according to federal officials.

No cause of the crash was released.

A public memorial service for the former NASCAR star and the six others is scheduled for Friday in Charlotte.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.