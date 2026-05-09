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76ers' Joel Embiid takes thinly-veiled shot at officials after Knicks take commanding 3-0 lead in playoffs

Joel Embiid was not fond of the free-throw discrepancy

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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The Philadelphia 76ers did all they could to keep their home arena filled with their own crowd, but that did not stop New York Knicks fans from taking the New Jersey Turnpike south.

Knicks fans invaded Xfinity Mobile Arena as they took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Sixers in the second round of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but Joel Embiid seemed to believe that some Knicks bias was on the floor as well.

Embiid pointed out that the Knicks had twice as many free-throw attempts (32) as the 76ers did (16).

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Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacting after a foul call during NBA playoff game

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a foul call during the first half of Game 3 in the second-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks in Philadelphia on May 8, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP)

"I guess it’s good when New York wins," Embiid said in an apparent shot at the officials.

"Maybe (some potential fouls) was let go or not. They shot 32 free throws, we had 16. We’re not a team that shoots a lot of 3s. We attack, put the ball on the ground. I don’t know," he added.

"We’ve just got to have that mentality of just not fouling, I guess, and being smart enough to not put ourselves in a position where they’re going to take advantage of it."

Joel Embiid reacting next to Tyrese Maxey during an NBA playoff game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts next to guard Tyrese Maxey after a foul call during the third quarter of game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 8, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

TIKI BARBER TELLS JOEL EMBIID TO 'STOP BEING A B-TCH' AFTER COMPLAINING ABOUT KNICKS PHYSICALITY

Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges made consecutive baskets that pushed the Knicks' fourth-quarter lead to 92-84. Jalen Brunson, the stone-cold shooter built for these moments, buried a 3 from the top of the arc that made it 95-86 during a 9-0 Knicks run, to the delight of the visiting fans.

Embiid openly pleaded with fans ahead of the series not to sell their tickets to New Yorkers. The Sixers limited sales to those in the Philly area while also donating hundreds of tickets to local first responders.

But thousands of Knicks fans, including Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee still got inside.

Karl-Anthony Towns driving against Joel Embiid during NBA playoff game

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the second quarter of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 8, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

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The Knicks will go for the sweep on Sunday in Philly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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