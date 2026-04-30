Two players ejected after scrum amid Knicks' 50-point lead vs. Hawks sends referee crashing to the court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Frustration boiled over in Game 6 of the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks series amid a shocking 50-point Knicks lead in the first half.

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson and Hawks guard Dyson Daniels were both ejected after receiving double technical fouls after inciting a scrum that led to a referee hitting the court hard in the second quarter.

At the time, the Knicks were up a whopping 72-22 when free throws were being taken by New York. As OG Anunoby hit his and-one opportunity, Robinson and Daniels were seen face-to-face, leading to an embrace that turned aggressive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One official was trying to break up the skirmish, but lost his footing and hit the hardwood. Meanwhile, Robinson was trying to go back at Daniels, and both Hawks and Knicks players were trying to hold others back in the exchange.

Robinson and Daniels continued jawing at each other, repeatedly trying to get face-to-face as coaches and officials worked to calm them down.

MAMDANI GETS MIXED REACTIONS FOR USING KNICKS STAR JALEN BRUNSON'S SIGNATURE CELEBRATION AT INAUGURAL SPEECH

Once Robinson and Daniels got back to their respective benches, both players were ejected after further review.

Replay showed that Daniels threw an elbow into Robinson’s chest while Anunoby was taking the free throw, and the Knicks center reacted accordingly. Ultimately, it led to an early exit for both players.

The Knicks went into this game on the road in Atlanta with a chance to move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but perhaps even they didn’t expect what occurred in the first half.

When the buzzer rang out at the end of the second quarter, the Knicks were up 83-36 going into the locker room. Though there are two quarters left to play, it’s not looking good for the Hawks, who were shooting a lackluster 31% from the field, while committing 14 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Knicks couldn’t stop hitting their shots, especially Anunoby, who had more points than the Hawks did as a team at a time in the first half. He ended the half with 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, while hauling in seven rebounds and two assists. He also tallied four steals for New York.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mikal Bridges (16 points) and Jalen Brunson (13 points) also added to the high Knicks total, while Karl-Anthony Towns hit all 10 of his free throw attempts in the first half.

Things are looking bleak for the Hawks when the third quarter begins, and perhaps even more tempers will flare if the game remains entirely out of reach for Atlanta.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.