Sports

Keith Olbermann apologizes for threatening post against Scott Jennings after FBI referral

The ex-MSNBC contributor said his message was 'misinterpreted' after Jennings tagged FBI Director Kash Patel

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Former ESPN and MSNBC contributor Keith Olbermann posted an apology Tuesday after deleting a controversial social media post Monday directed at CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings. 

Olbermann's original posts were screenshotted by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage, showing Olbermann writing, "You’re next motherf---er," and "But keep mugging for the camera," at Jennings nearly two weeks after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Jennings later shared screenshots of Olbermann's posts, tagging FBI Director Kash Patel.

TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. 

TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. 

Olbermann's apology post came Tuesday, suggesting his message was "misinterpreted." 

"I apologize without reservation to [Scott Jennings]. Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant," Olbermann wrote. 

"I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it — but this time is especially wrong. I should've acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I'm sorry I delayed." 

Olbermann has faced tremendous backlash in recent days for his controversial posts about Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel. He slighted the late conservative influencer last week after it was announced that several TV affiliates, including those owned by Sinclair, would preempt Kimmel’s show.

Keith Olbermann

Keith Olbermann arrives to "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Sept. 11, 2013, in New York City.  (Photo by Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage)

"Burn in hell, Sinclair," Olbermann wrote on X. "Alongside Charlie Kirk."

He maintained that nothing that Kimmel said in his comments about Kirk was untrue.

Last week, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in his indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Keith Olbermann

Former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann appeared to end his subscription to The New York Times after seeing reports that the outlet's publisher has been slamming President Biden for dodging interviews. (Getty Images)

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a transgender partner who was biologically male and transitioning to female.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

