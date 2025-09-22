Chiefs CEO's wife slams critics celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and the director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization, slammed those who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Hunt shared a post from Libs of TikTok, which pointed out that a University of Kansas employee avoided discipline for comments about Kirk. The conservative influencer was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event nearly two weeks ago.

"When a man’s life ended in public for having different beliefs, leaving a wife without a husband and 2 children without a father and you dismiss it or celebrate it, that has nothing to do with who he was, that is a reflection of who you are," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Hunt’s post came as a memorial service for Kirk took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Erika Kirk stepped up to the podium and told the crowd that she would forgive her husband’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, and said that the conservative influencer’s mission was reaching young men in search of direction.

"Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West. The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions and the men consume with resentment, anger and hate," she said. "Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA. And when he went on to campus, he was looking to show them a better path and a better life. That was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that.

"My husband, Charlie. He wanted to save. Young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man on the cross. Our Savior said that. Father. Forgive them, for they not know what they do," she continued. "You, that man. That young man. I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us."

Hunt was among those who spoke out about Charlie Kirk in the immediate aftermath of his killing.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the shocking and tragic passing of Charlie Kirk — a courageous champion of faith, freedom, and the future of America," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"Our hearts ache for his beautiful wife, Erika, and their precious children, and we ask you to join us in covering them with prayer as they face this unimaginable loss."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.