Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann stokes controversy after apparent threat toward conservative pundit

Olbermann has faced tremendous backlash for recent social media posts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
How Kimmel should address his suspension when he returns on air: Clay Travis Video

How Kimmel should address his suspension when he returns on air: Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis weighs in on ABC’s decision to bring back Jimmy Kimmel from suspension on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann appeared to make a threat toward CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Monday in a series of since-deleted social media posts.

The posts were screenshotted by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage. The posts showed Olbermann directing vitriol toward Jennings nearly two weeks after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Keith Olbermann in 2016

Keith Olbermann on "The View" on March 25, 2016. (Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"You’re next motherf---er," he wrote. "But keep mugging for the camera."

Jennings tagged FBI Director Kash Patel in a response to Grage’s post on X.

Olbermann appeared to be reacting to Jennings’ post about Disney restoring Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC show amid uproar over its short hiatus. Kimmel was yanked off the air following remarks about Kirk’s assassination and the motives behind it.

He appeared to clarify what he wrote in a subsequent reply.

"Now we get the fascists off real tv. That'd mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America 's Voice," Olbermann added in the thread. "But keep mugging to camera, amateur."

Keith Olbermann in 2007

Keith Olbermann deleted the posts aimed at Scott Jennings. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC NewsWire)

CHIEFS CEO'S WIFE SLAMS CRITICS CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Olbermann, who was also a pundit on MSNBC, has faced tremendous backlash in recent days for his controversial posts about Kirk and Kimmel. He slighted the late conservative influencer last week after it was announced that several TV affiliates, including those owned by Sinclair, would preempt Kimmel’s show.

"Burn in hell, Sinclair," Olbermann wrote on X. "Alongside Charlie Kirk."

He maintained that nothing that Kimmel said in his comments about Kirk were untrue.

Last week, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Trace Gallagher: Jimmy Kimmel didn't suffer a suspension, but an infraction Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a transgender partner who was biologically male and transitioning to female.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue