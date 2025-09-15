Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin held ‘leftist ideology’ but motive still under investigation: Utah governor

Tyler Robinson appeared to become radicalized through 'deep, dark internet' culture, Gov. Spencer Cox says

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses investigation of suspected assassin's motive, says he had 'leftist ideology' Video

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses investigation of suspected assassin's motive, says he had 'leftist ideology'

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox discusses the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk during an interview on "Meet the Press."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk was a "very normal young man" who later developed a "leftist ideology" after appearing to become increasingly radicalized in recent years, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday.

Cox revealed the new details about 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson to NBC’s "Meet the Press," though said that investigators are not yet ready to discuss a potential motive as they continue to piece together information about the alleged assassin.

Cox said family and friends of Robinson described his politics as appearing to shift left after dropping out of Utah State University.

"It seemed to happen kind of after that – after he moved back to the southern part of Utah," he said. "Clearly, there was a lot of gaming going on, friends that have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, Reddit culture and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep."

FBI INVESTIGATING LEFTIST GROUPS FOR POSSIBLE TIES TO CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION: SOURCE

Tyler Robinson in a pair of mugshot photos, showing his portrait and profile. he has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a clean shave

The booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Robinson is accused of shooting and killing Kirk as the 31-year-old husband and father of two young children was holding a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

"The why behind this, again, we're all drawing lots of conclusions on how someone like this could be radicalized, and I think that those are important questions for us to ask and important questions for us to answer," he said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox in black polo shirt speaking

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaks at a press conference after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Reuters/Jim Urquhart)

While Cox did not get into specifics about Robinson’s ideology, the governor did point to references engraved on the ammunition used to kill Kirk, with records showing one bullet casing had the message, "Hey, fascist! Catch!"

"You saw that on the casings," Cox said, noting "the memeification that is happening in our society today."

Cox said more information about the suspect and a potential motive may be released Tuesday when charges against Robinson are filed.

CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED SHOOTER NOT COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES, UTAH GOV. COX SAYS

Senior-level FBI officials previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Robinson was in a "romantic relationship" with a transgender partner. The officials said Robinson lived with the unnamed person, who is a male transitioning to a female and that they shared an apartment in Saint George, Utah.

Tyler Robinson in front of an engineering sign at Utah State University.

Tyler Robinson in 2021 in front of the Richard and Moonyeen Anderson Engineering Building (ENGR) at Utah State University. (Amber Robinson via Facebook)

Cox said that the partner has been "very cooperative with authorities."

Robinson, however, has not been cooperating with authorities since his arrest, according to Cox.

"He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important," Cox told ABC News.

Charlie Kirk memorial

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Authorities said Sunday that Robinson is being held under "special watch" pending the completion of a mental health evaluation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Until Robinson clears a mental health evaluation, authorities are keeping a "close eye" on him, the Utah County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue