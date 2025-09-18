Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann faces immense backlash over Charlie Kirk slight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann was ripped on social media following his reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled from the airwaves and involving Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Olbermann responded to Sinclair’s statement, which said that Kimmel’s suspension from his ABC late-night show was "not enough." Sinclair called for ABC to air a remembrance for Kirk in lieu of Kimmel’s show after the conservative influencer was shot and killed last week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Burn in hell, Sinclair," Olbermann wrote on X. "Alongside Charlie Kirk."

Social media users slammed Olbermann’s post.

The former MSNBC talking head continued thoughts about the Kimmel situation, He referenced the remarks that led to Kimmel’s discipline, posting that "Nothing Jimmy Kimmel said was untrue."

LIBERALS RAGE AS ABC PULLS JIMMY KIMMEL OFF AIR FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN COMMENTS

On Monday, Kimmel accused conservatives of reaching "new lows" in trying to pin a left-wing ideology on 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, even though prosecutors reaffirmed those ties in Tuesday’s indictment.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Kimmel’s comments came one day after both FBI officials and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson held a "leftist ideology" and was increasingly radicalized in recent years. It was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with a transgender partner who was biologically male and transitioning to female.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns hundreds of television stations, announced earlier it would preempt Kimmel's show on its ABC affiliates starting Wednesday night "for the foreseeable future" and would replace it with other programming over his comments about Robinson.

Sinclair called for more action.

"Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country," Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith said in a statement. "We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks."

Democratic lawmakers, actor Ben Stiller and others also criticized ABC.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed last week while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. Thousands of people have mourned his death in vigils across the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk’s funeral is set for Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.