Boxing

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano with a disputed decision ahead of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Taylor was deducted a point for head-butting in the eighth round

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson come face-to-face Video

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson come face-to-face

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off at the final press conference ahead of their long-awaited bout Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano on Friday night in a slugfest remarkably similar to the original two years ago, ahead of the main event Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson showdown. 

Taylor retained her unanimous super lightweight championship with another disputed decision. Taylor was scored a 95-94 winner by all three judges, drawing boos from the crowd at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys before Paul and Tyson.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. 

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The 38-year-old from Ireland remained the undisputed champion and in the super lightweight and lightweight divisions. It was the third victory since the first professional loss for Taylor (24-1, six knockouts).

Serrano, who kept punching despite getting a nasty cut over her left eye in the sixth round, was the crowd favorite much the same way she was in the other disputed decision at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

In that sold-out slugfest, they were the first women headlining a combat sports event at the storied venue. The 36-year-old Serrano, a seven-division champion, is 47-3-1 with 31 knockouts.

It might have started a little more slowly than the New York meeting, but things changed when Serrano sustained the nasty cut, which forced the referee to call a timeout in the middle of the sixth round.

Serrano never stopped punching, though, and appeared to have Taylor teetering as the final seconds ticked away in the 10th round.

Taylor was deducted a point for headbutting in the eighth round.

Taylor was fighting for the first time since avenging her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed super lightweight title in a rematch in her home country a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.