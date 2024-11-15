Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Mike Tyson reveals reason behind viral Jake Paul slap: ‘I had to reciprocate’

The fight will be streamed on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics Thursday night, and he met the YouTuber turned boxer with a slap across the face.

Jake Paul learned a tough lesson Thursday night: Don’t step on Mike Tyson’s foot. 

The fighters met Thursday for their final weigh-in before facing off in a highly anticipated matchup at AT&T Stadium Friday night.

But things took a drastic turn when the former heavyweight boxing champion slapped the YouTuber turned boxer on stage. 

Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas, ahead of their heavyweight bout. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Speculation swirled on social media about what might have prompted the legend to snap. 

Tyson cleared the air, telling the New York Post it was because Paul stepped on his foot, maybe on purpose. 

"I was in my socks, and he had on shoes," Tyson told the outlet after the weigh-in. "He stepped on my toe because he is a f---ing a--hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose."

Tyson slaps Paul

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul face off during a weigh-in at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

JAKE PAUL’S MOM THREATENS TO ‘KILL’ MIKE TYSON AFTER WEIGH-IN SLAP: ‘F---ING LITTLE B----’

Video of the incident backs up Tyson’s story. 

"I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate," he added.

Tyson, 58, steps back into the ring for the first time in nearly two decades. He will face Paul, who turned to professional boxing just four years ago and has lost just once in 11 bouts. 

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, face off during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Irving, Texas, ahead of their fight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The event will be streamed exclusively on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET. According to reports, the main event is not expected to begin until around 11:30 p.m. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.