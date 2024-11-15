Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul’s mom threatens to ‘kill’ Mike Tyson after weigh-in slap: ‘F---ing little b----’

Tyson, 58, and Paul, 27, will face off on Friday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night, and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Tensions boiled over ahead of the long-awaited fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Thursday night when the former heavyweight champion slapped Paul during their final weigh-in. 

The shocking altercation triggered a viral reaction on social media, but no one was seemingly more upset by the incident than Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick. 

Pam Stepnick cheers

Jake Paul's mother Pam Stepnick(left) and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam watch the fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in 2023.  (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

In a video shared to Paul’s Instagram Stories, Stepnick is seen comforting her son while also making a threat towards Tyson.

"I’m gonna kill Mike Tyson for you," she says as they embrace. "F---ing little b----." 

Paul laughed off the incident, replying "You slap harder than him." 

The slap added another layer of interest to Friday night’s bout. It marks Tyson’s first sanctioned fight since 2005, and it will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally, at no added cost. 

Tyson slaps Paul

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul face off during weigh-ins, held at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, ahead of their heavyweight bout, on November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

MIKE TYSON SLAPS JAKE PAUL AT FINAL FACEOFF BEFORE EPIC SHOWDOWN

The fight will be eight, two-minute rounds with both boxers wearing heavier gloves. The idea is that the gloves will theoretically lessen the power of the punches. Whom that will benefit more is up for debate. 

While some question the legitimacy of the fight – Tyson at 58 and Paul at 27 – the results will be significant. It will count on both their records. Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago, while Paul debuted four years ago and enters the ring with a 10-1 record. 

Tyson held back

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. According to reports, Paul will make $40 million and Tyson about $20 million. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

