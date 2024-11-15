Jake Paul’s mom threatens to ‘kill’ Mike Tyson after weigh-in slap: ‘F---ing little b----’

Tensions boiled over ahead of the long-awaited fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Thursday night when the former heavyweight champion slapped Paul during their final weigh-in.

The shocking altercation triggered a viral reaction on social media, but no one was seemingly more upset by the incident than Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnick.

In a video shared to Paul’s Instagram Stories, Stepnick is seen comforting her son while also making a threat towards Tyson.

"I’m gonna kill Mike Tyson for you," she says as they embrace. "F---ing little b----."

Paul laughed off the incident, replying "You slap harder than him."

The slap added another layer of interest to Friday night’s bout. It marks Tyson’s first sanctioned fight since 2005, and it will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally, at no added cost.

The fight will be eight, two-minute rounds with both boxers wearing heavier gloves. The idea is that the gloves will theoretically lessen the power of the punches. Whom that will benefit more is up for debate.

While some question the legitimacy of the fight – Tyson at 58 and Paul at 27 – the results will be significant. It will count on both their records. Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago, while Paul debuted four years ago and enters the ring with a 10-1 record.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. According to reports, Paul will make $40 million and Tyson about $20 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.