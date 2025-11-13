Kai Trump explains last-place finish in LPGA tour debut: 'I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots'

Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, made her LPGA tour debut on Thursday at The Annika in Belleair, Florida. 

The 18-year-old shot a 13-over 83, finishing in last in the 108-player field. She bogeyed the first four holes and then finished the birdie-less round with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there," she said. "I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots."

Amateur Kai Trump

Amateur Kai Trump of the United States lines up her putt on the 15th green during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2025 in Belleair, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Despite the last place finish, the teen still called the experience "pretty cool." 

"It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good," she said. "Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school."

Tiger Woods, who is currently dating Kai Trump’s mother, Vanessa, gave the teen advice ahead of the tournament in the days leading up to it, she told reporters Wednesday. 

Amateur Kai Trump

Amateur Kai Trump of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2025 in Belleair, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And even better person," she said. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."

Trump has gained a following on social media, mostly through YouTube, and recently posted a video of herself playing with her grandfather at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., and the two of them attending the Ryder Cup.

"I just don’t view it as him being the president. I view it as, he’s my grandpa. We’re gonna go out there and play golf," Kai said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We play golf all the time. It's nothing new."

Amateur Kai Trump

Amateur Kai Trump of the United States walks from the 16th tee during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on November 13, 2025 in Belleair, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

She also insists her goal is to go pro as a golfer.

"I'll try to do that and give it my best shot."

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

