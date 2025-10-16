Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

WNBA star Caitlin Clark returns to golf spotlight with appearance at LPGA’s The Annika pro-am

Caitlin Clark participated in the event in 2024

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Rick Pitino on the 2025 NBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Impact, Cooper Flagg | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Rick Pitino on the 2025 NBA Draft, Caitlin Clark’s Impact, Cooper Flagg | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Rick Pitino joins Colin Cowherd to preview the 2025 NBA Draft, discuss Caitlin Clark leading the WNBA All-Star voting, and Cooper Flagg's potential.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will once again put down a basketball and pick up a golf club later this fall. The Indiana Fever guard is scheduled to participate in another LPGA Tour event next month — The Annika pro-am, organizers confirmed.

The 2025 Annika pro-am returns to Belleair, Florida, and begins on Nov. 12. LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam will also resume her hosting duties this year.

The Annika tournament marks this season’s last full-field, regular-season event. The tournament features a $3.25 million purse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark at a golf event

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) hits a shot during The Annika Golf Tournament Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 13, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Clark reflected on her 2024 experience, describing it as "an amazing time."

"I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game," Clark said in a statement.

CAITLIN CLARK OPENS UP ABOUT INJURY-RIDDLED SEASON THAT LIMITED FEVER STAR TO 13 GAMES: 'SOME HARD DAYS'

"I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world."

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After landing 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, injuries sidelined Clark for much of the 2025 season. She averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game over 13 appearances this past season.

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever managed to win their first playoff series in a decade, defeating the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The Aces later defeated the Fever in the semifinals before capturing their third championship in four years.

Caitlin Clark plays a tee shot

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays her tee shot on the 11th hole on Nov. 13, 2024, during the LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sorenstam recalled her time playing alongside Clark last year and praised the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader's "passion for golf."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was an honor to play in the pro-am with Caitlin last year. The crowds were amazing, and we are excited for her return to The Annika in November," Sorenstam said in a statement. "She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand. I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf to the next generation."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue