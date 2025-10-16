WNBA star Caitlin Clark returns to golf spotlight with appearance at LPGA’s The Annika pro-am

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will once again put down a basketball and pick up a golf club later this fall. The Indiana Fever guard is scheduled to participate in another LPGA Tour event next month — The Annika pro-am, organizers confirmed.

The 2025 Annika pro-am returns to Belleair, Florida, and begins on Nov. 12. LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam will also resume her hosting duties this year.

The Annika tournament marks this season’s last full-field, regular-season event. The tournament features a $3.25 million purse.

Clark reflected on her 2024 experience, describing it as "an amazing time."

"I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game," Clark said in a statement.

"I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world."

After landing 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, injuries sidelined Clark for much of the 2025 season. She averaged 16.5 points and 8.8 assists per game over 13 appearances this past season.

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever managed to win their first playoff series in a decade, defeating the Atlanta Dream in the first round. The Aces later defeated the Fever in the semifinals before capturing their third championship in four years.

Sorenstam recalled her time playing alongside Clark last year and praised the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader's "passion for golf."

"It was an honor to play in the pro-am with Caitlin last year. The crowds were amazing, and we are excited for her return to The Annika in November," Sorenstam said in a statement. "She added such a great dynamic to our event, and her passion for golf and competitiveness were fun to witness firsthand. I look forward to having her back and continuing to introduce the great game of golf to the next generation."