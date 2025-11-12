Kai Trump makes LPGA debut: What to know about president's granddaughter's big day on the golf course

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump will be making her LPGA debut on Thursday at The ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The high school senior officially committed to the University of Miami last week, and her big week will continue when she tees off at 12:32 p.m. ET.

Trump will tee off at the second-to-last tee time of the day, beginning on hole 10 with Hinako Shibuno and Olivia Cowan. She will be two groups behind three-time and reigning winner Nelly Korda and three behind Charley Hull. Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang will also be competing.

The 18-year-old was a sponsorship exemption, which is awarded to emerging golfers to show off their talents. She accepted the invitation "in a heartbeat and just been practicing a lot ever since."

"It's an honor," she told reporters earlier this week. "I would like to thank the LPGA and the Doyle family for the opportunity. I'm looking forward to it. It's really cool to say that I'm playing my first LPGA event, and I'm only a senior in high school."

"I'm going to learn a lot no matter what happens," she added. "I'm just going to go out there and have fun. Competing with the best players is going to be cool…inside the ropes playing with them, learning what kind of shots they hit and what they do on the course. I’m just looking forward to playing with the best."

Trump admitted she will be "nervous," but "definitely a nervous-excitement."

Trump has gained a following on social media, mostly through YouTube, and recently posted a video of herself playing with her grandfather at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., and the two of them attending the Ryder Cup.

"I just don’t view it as him being the president. I view it as, he’s my grandpa. We’re gonna go out there and play golf," Kai said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We play golf all the time. It's nothing new."

In that interview, Trump reiterated her goal of going pro.

"I'll try to do that and give it my best shot."

