Trump's granddaughter Kai downplays unusual nature of golfing with the president: 'It's nothing new'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Kai Trump, a round of golf with her grandfather is just another day in the life of her 18-year-old high school self. However, there’s the obvious wrinkle that her grandfather is the President of the United States.

"I just don’t view it as him being the president. I view it as, he’s my grandpa. We’re gonna go out there and play golf," Kai said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "We play golf all the time. It's nothing new."

Their most recent round came with a bit of a twist, as the two played a best-ball round at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., right outside the nation's capital. And this one was for the entire world to see.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The course was, obviously, closed off as the Trumps made their way through what they both said would make the "perfect U.S. Open course," but Kai filmed the round as part of her YouTube channel, with the video titled "Playing Golf With President Donald Trump (My Grandpa)."

When Kai approached her grandfather with the idea, it was a resounding yes from the president.

"There were definitely a lot of moving parts, but he was 100% down for it," Kai said. "He’s great when it comes to that type of stuff. He loved the idea, and it all worked out. For me, I’m playing a match with my grandpa. I had a great time with him, and he made it easy. It was really nice to film with him."

"Whenever I have time," she added, "he will always make time to play golf with me. If I call him tomorrow and ask to play golf next Saturday, he will make time for it. That’s one of his really good qualities — he always makes time for his family."

NBA SUSPENDS EMPLOYEE WHO MADE CRUDE REMARKS FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

A can of Accelerator Active Energy was featured frequently in the video, as Kai became an investor in the brand and has an NIL deal with it ahead of her enrollment at the University of Miami to play college golf.

"Our brands align really well. I love energy drinks, I always have, and the opportunity came to me, and it’s been great working with each other ever since," Kai said. "The actual drink is great, too. Zero sugar, I love the team, I love the drink, and it worked out great."

Kai’s next vlog will feature her grandfather again, this time from last month’s Ryder Cup, where she got to watch the opening tee shots at Bethpage Black and even share a hug with Bryson DeChambeau.

"It was really cool to go to the Ryder Cup since I love golf and my whole life is golf. I watch it every time it’s on TV, so it was nice to go and see it," Kai said.

She did, however, think the fans were "a little too much" on Team Europe.

"I love Rory, I love all the European guys as well," she said.

Kai is just 18 years old, with the whole world ahead of her. For now, she’s focusing on academics during her senior year of high school before officially becoming a Hurricane. But there are other goals in mind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, one of my biggest goals is definitely to play professional golf. So after college, I’ll try to do that and give it my best shot," she said. "And then maintaining my socials. Pretty much everything I’m doing now, just taking it to the next level."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.