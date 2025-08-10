Justin Rose goes on wild birdie run to snatch St. Jude Championship in potential Ryder Cup preview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We may have one Sunday Singles matchup already penciled in for the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose of England defeated reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun in a sudden-death playoff at the St. Jude Championship to kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In order to get to the playoff, Rose birdied four of his final five holes - he also birdied two of the three playoff holes.

After Rose birdied for the second time in the playoff, he celebrated with an emphatic fist pump. Spaun's seven-footer slid by the left edge, giving Rose the victory.

The leaderboard had been stacked - Tommy Fleetwood held a share of the lead late, along wih Scottie Scheffler, but Fleetwood bogeyed 17 to miss the playoff by a stroke. Scheffler, too, finished tied for third at -15.

Chants of "USA" rang through the Memphis crowd at TPC Southwind, as both golfers are now headed to Bethpage Black next month, clinching automatic bids. It will be Spaun's first Ryder Cup, while Rose will be in his seventh out of the last eight events.

"An amazing last 90 minutes," Rose said. "I played unbelievable golf down the stretch. When I bring my best, I know I’m good enough to play and to compete, and to now win against the best players in the world. Very gratifying day for me."

Spaun showed plenty of moxie on his own. He made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to pull into a share of the lead and closed with a 65. He also made a 30-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole with Rose in tight.

"I hung in there the best I could, and he beat me to the hole first. Just wasn’t meant to be," said Spaun, who locked up a spot in his first Ryder Cup.

The BMW Championship next week now features the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings (Spaun and Rose rank third and fourth, respectively, behind Scheffler and Rory McIlroy).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

