PGA Tour

Justin Rose goes on wild birdie run to snatch St. Jude Championship in potential Ryder Cup preview

Rose faced J.J. Spaun in a playoff after Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood just missed

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
We may have one Sunday Singles matchup already penciled in for the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose of England defeated reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun in a sudden-death playoff at the St. Jude Championship to kick off the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In order to get to the playoff, Rose birdied four of his final five holes - he also birdied two of the three playoff holes.

After Rose birdied for the second time in the playoff, he celebrated with an emphatic fist pump. Spaun's seven-footer slid by the left edge, giving Rose the victory.

Justin Rose celebrating

Justin Rose reacts after making a putt during a playoff against JJ Spaun that would ultimately seal his victory on the 18th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on August 10, 2025. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The leaderboard had been stacked - Tommy Fleetwood held a share of the lead late, along wih Scottie Scheffler, but Fleetwood bogeyed 17 to miss the playoff by a stroke. Scheffler, too, finished tied for third at -15. 

Chants of "USA" rang through the Memphis crowd at TPC Southwind, as both golfers are now headed to Bethpage Black next month, clinching automatic bids. It will be Spaun's first Ryder Cup, while Rose will be in his seventh out of the last eight events.

Justin Rose St Jude

Justin Rose poses with the winner's trophy during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf.  (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

"An amazing last 90 minutes," Rose said. "I played unbelievable golf down the stretch. When I bring my best, I know I’m good enough to play and to compete, and to now win against the best players in the world. Very gratifying day for me."

Spaun showed plenty of moxie on his own. He made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to pull into a share of the lead and closed with a 65. He also made a 30-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole with Rose in tight.

"I hung in there the best I could, and he beat me to the hole first. Just wasn’t meant to be," said Spaun, who locked up a spot in his first Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose and JJ Spaun

Justin Rose shakes hands with JJ Spaun after Rose defeated Spaun after three playoffs on the 18th hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on August 10, 2025. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The BMW Championship next week now features the top-50 in the FedEx Cup standings (Spaun and Rose rank third and fourth, respectively, behind Scheffler and Rory McIlroy).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

