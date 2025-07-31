Tom Brady reacts to Scottie Scheffler's viral comments: 'Part of the same pyramid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler turned heads earlier this month when he revealed that being the best golfer in the world is not what "satisfies" him.

Ironically, those comments came just days before he won the Open Championship, his fourth major. But he meant it from a good place, saying that he much prefers to be a better husband and father than a golfer.

However, the comments caught the wind of Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, and he disclosed his thoughts on separating personal and work life (that task seemed impossible for him in his final years, as he later got a highly publicized divorce during the 2023 season).

"As part of his answer at Media Day, for example, Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: Why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!" Brady wrote in his newsletter, via Yahoo Sports.

Brady added that Scheffler could parlay his golfing into "being a great father."

"For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football. My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives," Brady wrote.

"Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it. Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs. Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact — from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide."

Scheffler said that if "golf ever started affecting my home life," he would be done playing "for a living."

"This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart," Scheffler said.

What is fulfilling, certainly, is the prize money Scheffler has won since last year, raking in over $45 million (not included the $25 million bonus from winning the FedEx Cup).

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.