Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jordon Hudson

Jordon Hudson makes fun of Bill Belichick's age in social media post amid engagement rumors

Jordon Hudson, 24, referred to the former Patriots coach as her "old bae" amid engagement rumors

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Julie Banderas Stops By 'Fox News Saturday Night' To Discuss Bill Belichick's Interesting Love Life Video

WATCH: Julie Banderas Stops By 'Fox News Saturday Night' To Discuss Bill Belichick's Interesting Love Life

Julie Banderas joins Fox News Saturday Night With Jimmy Failla to give her take on legendary football coach Bill Belichick's headline-grabbing relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson made light of the couple's 48-year age difference in a social media post on Wednesday. 

Hudson shared a photo on her Instagram story of them sitting at a table with a focus on a container of "Old Bay" spice. She captioned the photo "Old Bay with my old bae." Belichcik is 73. 

The playful Instagram caption comes just days after The New York Times reported that Hudson has told at least one person that she and Belichick are engaged to be married.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The first notion of the two considering marriage was broached in Page Six. A report from the gossip outlet said the two "discussed marriage," which wasn’t "out of the question."

The report added at the time that Hudson didn't "put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right."

PRESSURE RAMPS UP ON KEY BILL BELICHICK DATE AMID SCRUTINY ON RELATIONSHIP

Jordon Hudson looks on

Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

The couple has been a lightning rod of controversy in recent weeks after an interview on CBS Sunday Morning that saw Hudson forbid Belichick from answering a question about how the couple met. The interview was part of a promotional tour for Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football." At times during the conversation, Hudson was accused of attempting to assert her control.

Hudson also faced criticism over her reported involvement in North Carolina losing out on the opportunity to be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." According to The Athletic, Hudson played an "instrumental role" in HBO pulling the plug on the potential production of the UNC-focused docuseries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance Video

The report also noted that Hudson had asked to be "heavily involved with the project."

Belichick has been publicly linked to the 24-year-old Hudson since 2023. In a statement released after the CBS interview, Belichick said he met Hudson on a flight in 2021.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.