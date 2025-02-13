Bill Belichick and his girlfriend have 'discussed marriage': report

Despite a nearly 50-year age gap, Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson may tie the knot.

According to Page Six, the UNC head coach and former cheerleader have "definitely discussed marriage," and it "isn't out of the question."

And, yes, "they would definitely get a prenup," the report says, citing a source.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There is no rush, though, and Hudson "hasn’t put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right."

Belichick, 72, and Hudson, 23, met on an flight headed to Boston in 2021 and apparently immediately hit it off.

Hudson celebrated their "meetiversary" on Tuesday. Belichick signed one of her college textbooks on the flight as they sat next to one another.

"Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick wrote in the book, signed Feb. 11, 2021.

CHIEFS GIVE TRAVIS KELCE DEADLINE ON DECISION TO RETIRE: REPORT

The two were first publicly linked last year, three years after meeting on the flight. They apparently had gotten more serious after his breakup with Linda Holliday in 2022.

Belichick was spotted at a cheer competition last year in support of Hudson. Afterward, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June, shortly before reports surfaced she and Belichick had been dating.

The 48-year age gap was the butt of one of Snoop Dogg's jokes during the NFL Honors.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time. … Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," Snoop joked.

At the honors, Belichick wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings, including the pair he won with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator. Hudson wore a national championship ring for cheerleading she won in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Sunday's Super Bowl, Hudson wore a customized jacket with logos of the six Super Bowls Belichick won with the Pats.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.