Pressure ramps up on key Bill Belichick date amid scrutiny on relationship

Bill Belichick took the North Carolina Tar Heels football job in December and, aside from landing a few recruits and seeing players transfer, he was largely out of the spotlight and away from media scrutiny of any kind.

Over the last few weeks, the light on Belichick’s personal life has shined brighter than it ever has been before. Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson has been placed under the microscope and it has been picked apart routinely since the disastrous interview with CBS.

Former ESPN journalist Pablo Torre said last week that North Carolina had banned Hudson from football facilities amid the widespread scrutiny. The school subsequently denied the claim.

An important date has been mentioned this week amid the firestorm Belichick and his girlfriend have been engulfed in. The date is June 1.

Pro Football Talk noted that June 1 is the date that his buyout clause goes from $10 million to $1 million. Torre sounded the alarm in a podcast interview on Monday, predicting that the legendary New England Patriots head coach may not make it to the team’s first game of the 2025 season against the TCU Horned Frogs.

"I think there’s a chance, an absolutely real chance that he doesn’t (make it to Week 1)," he said on "The Dominique Foxworth Show." "And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public, even before it went from messy backstage to now, obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1."

Torre suggested that because, based on his reporting, North Carolina officials are bringing the hammer down on Hudson and treating the coach as an employee rather than the boss he was in the NFL, then it would push Belichick out of the job completely.

"That’s before you even consider the fact that stuff is so crazy when it comes to how his family feels, how the people around the school feel, that there’s this larger, ‘Hy, so coach met this woman when she was 19 years old on an airplane and now she’s kind of running his public image as his girlfriend,'" he said. "Is this something that’s sustainable? Is that fireable? What does he have to do to get fired? These are all active questions."

Hudson has reportedly been heavily involved in Belichick's professional life since he was hired to be UNC's football coach in December. One report said she struck down the idea of the Tar Heels program being featured in "Hard Knocks."

She and Belichick both reportedly expressed concern about fan vitriol, particularly about their relationship, if UNC were to underperform. Apparently, Belichick had asked UNC staff to include Hudson in all emails moving forward.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.