Joey Chestnut says he's 'terrorizing some toilets' after hot dog eating contest, eyes more world records

Joey Chestnut has put himself into the GOAT conversation.

The world's best eater in history added another title to his resume on the Fourth of July, taking home his 16th hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut devoured 62 hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes in Coney Island. He holds the world record with 76 he set back in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of course, that type of diet doesn't result in the prettiest bathroom breaks, and he gave Pat McAfee a bit of inside scoop on what the day after is like.

"I'm so bloated. I'm walking around Manhattan right now, had an arugula salad, and I'm terrorizing some toilets around here. It's not pretty, but I got it done," Chestnut said Wednesday.

The contest was initially canceled due to inclement weather, but Chestnut provided what it was really like behind the scenes.

Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't just Chestnut who said the show must go on.

JOEY CHESTNUT BELIEVES PROTESTER AT LAST YEAR'S CONTEST COST HIM 5 HOT DOGS, MLE PRESIDENT SAYS

"It wasn't really me. The crowd wasn't leaving, and the rain stopped. They were still chanting, so we might as well do it here," Chestnut said. "The crowd was staying, they weren't gonna leave. They're out there cheering, I'm gonna go out there and say hi to everybody, and let's push them all to do it. And the crowd pushed everybody into doing it."

Chestnut says he holds 55 world records, which apparently is not enough.

"I want to do more overseas stuff. I would love to get a sushi record. I want to go to Alaska and do king crab. Taco Bell, that would be a fun one," Chestnut — who clearly is not afraid of toilets — said of his goals.

He also is hoping for redemption in the buffalo wing eating contest in Buffalo, New York. He's lost to Miki Sudo in back-to-back years, dropping last year's competition, 233-224. Sudo put down 39.5 hot dogs and buns to win the women's event earlier Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's won the hot dog eating contest in all but one year since 2007, when Matt Stonie pulled off the massive upset in 2015. Chestnut took the reins from Takeru "Tsunami" Kobayashi in 2007, who had won the event in each of the previous six years.