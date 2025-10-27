Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Jets' Justin Fields reveals why he was 'crying on the ground' in closet before first win of season

Fields' candid moment came during a week where Jets owner Woody Johnson critiqued him

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team Video

Former New York Jets wideout Eric Decker recalls memories with team

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric Decker reflected on his time with the New York Jets and said he believes the winless team can still turn things around.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time this season, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields stood at the podium to speak to reporters after a win on Sunday. 

The Jets pulled off a miraculous comeback in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 39-38, to finally secure its first win of the 2025 campaign. They were the only remaining NFL without a win this year. 

While Breece Hall’s two touchdown runs played a vital role in the victory, Fields’ efforts to keep the Jets in the game were paramount in getting the win. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Justin Fields celebrates touchdown

Justin Fields of the New York Jets celebrates after passing for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the game at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jets fans and even the team’s owner have criticized Fields all season. In fact, there was no certainty Fields would even be starting on the road at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, as head coach Aaron Glenn kept his decision close to his chest until Saturday came around. 

Following his redemption game, Fields revealed that the criticism and pressure to perform truly got to him this week.

"I’m going to get pretty vulnerable right here," Fields told reporters, via Yahoo Sports. "This week, I found myself in my closet crying on the ground, lying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I felt like I was built to handle that… Yesterday, I was just praying over and over and over again, just one win."

JETS OWNER WOODY JOHNSON CRITIQUES JUSTIN FIELDS, DEFENDS AARON GLENN AMID THE TEAM'S UNDERWHELMING START

Jets owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized his quarterback’s play during the NFL’s annual fall meeting. 

"It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got," Johnson said to a scrum of reporters. "He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league."

Justin Fields post-game interview

Justin Fields and Azareye'h Thomas of the New York Jets speak to the media after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Fields obviously heard what his employer had to say, though he referred to it as "outside noise at the end of the day."

"I get that he’s the owner of the team, but that’s outside noise," he continued. "The biggest thing was my teammates believing in me and my coaches still believing in me."

While Fields got his first win as a Jets player, head coach Aaron Glenn has been waiting for this feeling for seven weeks. Glenn didn’t hold anything back either, recognizing the Jets had the Bengals’ defense on its heels and continued to go for two-point conversions on back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. 

Without both being successful, perhaps we’re still talking about a winless Jets team on Monday. 

But that’s not the case. Instead, the Jets have "Victory Monday," and hope to build off their win as they head into their bye week now. They will be back out on the field Nov. 9 at home against the Cleveland Browns, another struggling team. 

Justin Fields runs with ball

Justin Fields of the New York Jets carries the ball for a two-point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the game at Paycor Stadium on Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s been a lot for me emotionally, spiritually," Fields said. "When I was on the field, I was damn near about to start crying, not because we won but because of the goodness of God. Everything I’ve been through this past week, everything that we’ve been through as a team these past seven weeks, it was a lot of ups and downs, and I got a lot of support from my teammates, from my brothers, from my family, from my friends, and most of all I’m just thankful. Yesterday, I started praying, praying like crazy, just for a win."

Fields went 21-of-32 for 244 yards with one touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Johnson before the end of the first half. Hall added 133 rushing yards on 18 carries with his two scores, while also throwing a touchdown to rookie tight end Mason Taylor.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue