Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson critiques Justin Fields, defends Aaron Glenn amid the team’s underwhelming start

The New York Jets enter Week 8 as the NFL's lone winless team

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Dolphins beat Jets 27-21, Tyreek Hill out for season, Jets 0-4 start concerning? | The Herd Video

Dolphins beat Jets 27-21, Tyreek Hill out for season, Jets 0-4 start concerning? | The Herd

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 27-21 despite losing Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury. Colin Cowherd asks if the Dolphins’ offense is back on track and if it can salvage the season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Glenn returned to the New York Jets, the franchise where he began his playing career, for his first NFL head coaching opportunity.

Jets owner Woody Johnson continues to back the first-year coach despite the team’s 0-7 start. However, Johnson's faith does not appear to extend to quarterback Justin Fields.

"It looks like [Glenn] is turning around part of it," Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL's fall owners meeting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sept. 15, 2024, in Nashville. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Glenn benched Fields in favor of veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor at halftime of the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It remains unclear whether Fields or Taylor will be under center for the Jets' first offensive series in the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

2025 NFL WEEK 8 BUZZ: J.J. MCCARTHY OUT FOR VIKINGS-CHARGERS, CARSON WENTZ TO START

Johnson then expressed disappointment over a particular statistical rating attached to Fields.

"It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got," he said. "He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position and that’s what we’re going to try to do for the remainder of the season."

Justin Fields throws

The New York Jets' Justin Fields throws during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Fields has started six games with the Jets, missing Week 3 due to being in the concussion protocol. He has compiled a 91.1 passer rating this season. While Johnson did hint at optimism, he quickly acknowledged "you can't win with hope, but it helps."

Johnson committed to letting the coaching staff make decisions about the quarterback position. He also said Glenn will "make the right decision with what we’ve got."

Aaron Glenn on the sideline

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during a game against the Denver Broncos Oct. 12, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Johnson's relationship with Glenn dates back nearly three decades. The billionaire businessman doubled down on his faith in the Jets head coach.

"I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said. "I see the way he handles the room. If I were a player, I would respond to him because he’s the real deal. There’s no B.S. There’s no second agendas. What you are hearing is the truth. A lot of times, players don’t get the truth. They get a lot of gobbledygook."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 4. The Jets could be one of the teams looking to acquire or move players as the deadline approaches. Johnson said the front office will explore all options.

"I think we are looking at every option at all times," Johnson said. "Always scouring what’s going on in football."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue