Jets owner Woody Johnson critiques Justin Fields, defends Aaron Glenn amid the team’s underwhelming start

Aaron Glenn returned to the New York Jets, the franchise where he began his playing career, for his first NFL head coaching opportunity.

Jets owner Woody Johnson continues to back the first-year coach despite the team’s 0-7 start. However, Johnson's faith does not appear to extend to quarterback Justin Fields.

"It looks like [Glenn] is turning around part of it," Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL's fall owners meeting.

Glenn benched Fields in favor of veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor at halftime of the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It remains unclear whether Fields or Taylor will be under center for the Jets' first offensive series in the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson then expressed disappointment over a particular statistical rating attached to Fields.

"It’s hard when you have a quarterback with the rating that we’ve got," he said. "He has the ability, but something is not jiving. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you are going to see similar results across the league. You have to play consistently at that position and that’s what we’re going to try to do for the remainder of the season."

Fields has started six games with the Jets, missing Week 3 due to being in the concussion protocol. He has compiled a 91.1 passer rating this season. While Johnson did hint at optimism, he quickly acknowledged "you can't win with hope, but it helps."

Johnson committed to letting the coaching staff make decisions about the quarterback position. He also said Glenn will "make the right decision with what we’ve got."

Johnson's relationship with Glenn dates back nearly three decades. The billionaire businessman doubled down on his faith in the Jets head coach.

"I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said. "I see the way he handles the room. If I were a player, I would respond to him because he’s the real deal. There’s no B.S. There’s no second agendas. What you are hearing is the truth. A lot of times, players don’t get the truth. They get a lot of gobbledygook."

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 4. The Jets could be one of the teams looking to acquire or move players as the deadline approaches. Johnson said the front office will explore all options.

"I think we are looking at every option at all times," Johnson said. "Always scouring what’s going on in football."

